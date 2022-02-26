Toroso Investments LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.91.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 104,650 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,036.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

