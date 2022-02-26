Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned 4.52% of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFIN opened at $6.28 on Friday. Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

