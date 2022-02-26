Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

OLLI stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.39. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

