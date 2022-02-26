Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,119,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 1,149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,898,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flame Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLME opened at $9.73 on Friday. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flame Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flame Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.