Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSM. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average is $82.77. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

