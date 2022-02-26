Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.81

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 3030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CURV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

