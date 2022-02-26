Towercrest Capital Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,430,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $267,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

