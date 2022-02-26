Towercrest Capital Management Purchases Shares of 50,500 Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Impel NeuroPharma by 458.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the third quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

Shares of IMPL opened at $6.47 on Friday. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.