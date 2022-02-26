TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TPI Composites stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.07.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 76,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $2,138,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

