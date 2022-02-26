Traders Buy High Volume of U.S. Silica Call Options (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 14,588 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,007% compared to the average daily volume of 1,318 call options.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 19.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after buying an additional 716,143 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 404,533 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 332,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 860,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 309,996 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 3.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

