TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $102.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.92.

Shares of TRU opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,663,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 119.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 129,612 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 40.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

