Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TNL opened at $57.20 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $2,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

