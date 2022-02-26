Trias Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Trias coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trias has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trias alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00036977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00110003 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.