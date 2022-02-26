Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at National Bankshares

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 101.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.63.

Shares of TSE:TMQ opened at C$1.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.38 million and a P/E ratio of -6.49. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.70.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at C$1,193,591.24.

About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

