Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 3,780,000 Shares

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is -141.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

