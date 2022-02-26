Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.080-$3.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of Tronox stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,943. Tronox has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 25.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tronox by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

