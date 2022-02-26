TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter worth $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 826.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TrueCar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 873,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 133,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

