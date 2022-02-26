Truist Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Truist Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JELD-WEN in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $2.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. Truist Financial also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.43. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,909,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 284,287 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,662,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after buying an additional 4,457,808 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

