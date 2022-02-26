Truist Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for APA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

APA stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. APA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of APA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 1,336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after buying an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in APA during the second quarter valued at $86,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

