Truist Financial Weighs in on PROG Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for PROG in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Young forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRG. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

PRG stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. PROG has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,006,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 235,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 35,618 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after buying an additional 530,587 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after buying an additional 116,313 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

