Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $67.61

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.61 and last traded at $68.35, with a volume of 54 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $720.11 million, a P/E ratio of 97.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tucows by 19.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tucows by 43.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tucows by 102,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tucows by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tucows by 168.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

