Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $294,000 in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,043,000 after purchasing an additional 275,089 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 5.0% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,953,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,386,000 after purchasing an additional 188,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $2,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 42,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

CRTX stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $121.98.

Cortexyme Profile (Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.