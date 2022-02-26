Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 64,603 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,603 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097,178 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $81,428,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,092 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $13,221,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,940,000 after purchasing an additional 515,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

In other news, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. The firm’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

