Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $346,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,046,000 after buying an additional 9,789,542 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,244,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,764,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $80,472,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

DT Midstream Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.