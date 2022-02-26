Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Alleghany by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,714 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alleghany by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,812,000 after purchasing an additional 119,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alleghany by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Alleghany news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $673.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $669.63 and a 200 day moving average of $665.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $605.14 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.77 by $0.69. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

