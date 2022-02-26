Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,738 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,562,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 254,031 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 279,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.