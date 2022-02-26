Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 18,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 161,316 shares.The stock last traded at $33.31 and had previously closed at $33.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPB. B. Riley decreased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $636.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

