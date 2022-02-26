TurtleCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $90,144.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 123,017,049,303 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.