Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.36% of Tilly’s worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 331,153 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 774,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,732 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLYS shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

TLYS stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

