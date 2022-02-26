Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $6.01 Million Holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.60% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 430,528 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 58.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 305.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 233,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 175,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $11.33.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

