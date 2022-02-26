Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 32,700 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.34% of PAR Technology worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PAR Technology by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $42.31 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

