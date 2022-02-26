Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 68,500 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

RARE stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

RARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.55.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

