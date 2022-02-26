Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 274,176 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 449.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,176 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.15% of EverQuote worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 16.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EverQuote by 132.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 25.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.10. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 13,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $206,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,342,753 shares of company stock worth $19,884,549 and have sold 22,169 shares worth $343,152. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lowered their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

