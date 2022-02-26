Two Sigma Investments LP Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,890 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.26% of American Equity Investment Life worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $38.21 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

