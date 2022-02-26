Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 3,959 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.78% of Photronics worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Photronics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 35,447 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 94.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 62,554 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,273 shares of company stock worth $2,759,549. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

