Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSMG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSMG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

