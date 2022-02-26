Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 11,428 Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFI opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

