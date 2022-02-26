Two Sigma Securities LLC Trims Stake in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lowered its position in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in India Globalization Capital were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 26.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,413,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 299,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 562.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 47,399 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of India Globalization Capital stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

