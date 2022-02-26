Typhoon Network Price Tops $0.0224 on Top Exchanges (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $204,839.56 and $2,138.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.81 or 0.07128144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,218.81 or 0.99920213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars.

