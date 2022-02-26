Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend by 40.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.97.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,200 shares of company stock worth $16,789,381 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,830,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100,108 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,631,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,185,000 after purchasing an additional 64,891 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 340,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,712,000 after purchasing an additional 167,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 515,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.