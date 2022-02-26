U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases Earnings Results

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Physical Therapy updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-$3.35 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.78. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,204,000 after buying an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USPH. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Barrington Research cut their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

