Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.72.
About Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ube Industries (UBEOY)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.