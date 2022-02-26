UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.71% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $34,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,042,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,025,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $402,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $147.39 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.05.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

