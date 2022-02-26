UBS Group AG Raises Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,783 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of NetApp worth $35,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in NetApp by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in NetApp by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NetApp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after buying an additional 100,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after buying an additional 511,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $80.14 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,776 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.