UBS Group AG Sells 79,057 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79,057 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.60% of ACM Research worth $31,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 2.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $82.06 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $119.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.02.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

