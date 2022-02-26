UBS Group AG Sells 8,696 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.22% of Cedar Fair worth $32,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 5.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,503,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

NYSE:FUN opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 2.07.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

