UBS Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €41.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.24 ($53.68).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR DUE opened at €32.88 ($37.36) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €38.63 and a 200-day moving average of €39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 99.20. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 52-week high of €44.08 ($50.09).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.