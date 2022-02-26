UBS Group Lowers Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target to GBX 3,885

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from GBX 4,010 ($54.54) to GBX 3,885 ($52.84) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investec initiated coverage on Bellway in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($47.93) to GBX 3,351 ($45.57) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,618.00.

BLWYF opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. Bellway has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

