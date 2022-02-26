UBS Group Lowers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,775.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,725.19.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,446.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,374.84. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,053.57 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Marlowe Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.