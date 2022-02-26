UBS Group Trims Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Target Price to €44.00

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from €44.50 ($50.57) to €44.00 ($50.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDAF opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $50.32.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.